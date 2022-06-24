Breaking News
Mumbai Police postpones Umang as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Updated on: 24 June,2022 12:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

In a Facebook post, Mumbai Police commissioner stated, "Due to the increasing cases of coronavirus, the annual Umang program for police personnel has been postponed."

Mumbai Police postpones Umang as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Sanjay Pandey. File Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai Police's star studded annual event 'Umang' has been postponed. Informing about the event, which is also attended by many Bollywood stars, being rescheduled, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Friday stated that the reason behind it was increasing Covid-19 cases in the city.

The event was scheduled to happen on Sunday, June 26, said police official.




In event which is organised by Mumbai Police for the police force and their families, many Bollywood celebrities also perform for charity.


In a Facebook post, Mumbai Police commissioner stated, "Due to the increasing cases of corona, the annual Umang program for police personnel has been postponed and the announcement on the next date will be made soon."

On Thursday, an increase in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai was reported. The city reported 2,479 positive cases. This has brought down the positivity rate to 12 per cent from 16.88 percent as recorded on Wednesday and one patient succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

