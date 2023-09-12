Maharashtra: Man kills live-in partner in Palghar after she files rape complaint against him; arrested

A 43-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly killed his live-in partner and after she filed a rape complaint against him

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A 43-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly killed his live-in partner and after she filed a rape complaint against him.

The incident took place between August 9 and 12 and the body of the 28-year-old victim is yet to be found, PTI reported.

The accused, a resident of Vasai area in Palghar, was arrested on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vasai, Padmaja Bade told PTI.

The victim's family filed a missing person's complaint with the Naigaon police on August 14, an official from Naigaon police station said, adding they suspect the accused disposed of the body in neighbouring Vapi town of Gujarat.

A preliminary probe revealed the accused was angry as the victim had filed a rape complaint based on which a criminal case was registered against him, Bade said.

The woman had refused to withdraw the complaint, hence the man allegedly kill her, the official said.

The Naigaon police registered an FIR against the accused on Monday under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence) following a complaint by the victim's sister, she said.

The accused is also facing a case of abetment of suicide lodged against him at another police station in Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police limits, the official said without elaborating.

Also read: Man kills live-in partner: Accused kept body parts in 3 buckets, tried to hide stench with room freshener, say neighbours

On June 8, a 56-year-old man accused of brutally killing his 36-year-old woman live-in partner in Mira Road locality of Maharashtra's Thane district had allegedly kept her chopped body parts in three buckets in their flat and also tried to hide the stench by spraying room freshener, his neighbours said.

The police arrested the accused Manoj Sane after the chopped body parts of the victim, Saraswati Vaidya, were recovered from their rented flat located on the seventh floor of a building in the Mira Road area, where they had been living for the past three years.

His neighbour said an alleged foul smell kept emanating from Sane's flat for the past couple of days. Srivastav said himself decided to speak to Sane about the stink as the latter did not usually open his flat, according to the PTI.