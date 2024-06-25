The action against the suspect was taken based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's husband

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man kills paramour; held in Palghar x 00:00

The Palghar Police in Maharashtra have arrested a man for allegedly killing a 32-year-old married woman he was in a relationship with at a village in Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The suspect was identified as Shekar Kadam. He was arrested for strangling the woman on Monday at Phoolpada in Virar, senior police inspector Vijay Pawar told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action against the suspect was taken based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's husband.

"The woman and her husband resided with their two children, while the accused had been living with his wife and daughter near the victim's house since the last few years," the official said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Over the time, the suspect started frequenting the victim's house, due to which her husband started doubting her character. He then asked his wife not to meet Shekhar Kadam. When the latter got to know about it, he threatened him, they added.

The complainant said that his wife also told him about her love affair with the accused, an official said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

As per the FIR, the accused went to the victim's house on Monday afternoon and was there till evening, during which they quarrelled and he allegedly strangulated her to death, the police official said.

Man arrested for killing mother-in-law

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a man was arrested in Palghar district for allegedly murdering his mother-in-law, police had said last week.

According to an officer from the Virar police station, Prashant Khaire, the accused, was known to hit his wife and children while inebriated, causing his wife to leave him and live with her mother, reported PTI.

Khaire went to his mother-in-law Lakhmi's house last Wednesday afternoon and got into an argument, according to the official. His wife was at work when the incident occurred.

Khaire allegedly stabbed Lakhmi several times and attempted to flee, but his son locked the house from the outside and alerted the authorities. The victim was already dead when the cops came, the official told PTI.

Khaire was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder), the official added.

(with PTI inputs)