Maharashtra: Mother held for killing six-day-old daughter in Palghar

The incident came to light on September 12 when the complainant, a 34-year-old woman, approached the Tarapur police station in Palghar, Maharashtra

The Tarapur police have arrested a woman, a mother, accused of allegedly killing her newborn daughter in Palghar district of Maharashtra, the police said on Saturday.

"The incident came to light on September 12 when the complainant, a 34-year-old woman, approached the police station to register a complaint against the mother," said a police officer.

According to the police, on September 4, the 32-year-old woman became frustrated upon having a daughter for the third time. She later allegedly strangled her 6-day-old daughter on September 5 and then wrapped the baby in a pink kurta before disposing of the body in a nearby river inside a blue bag.

The Tarapur police have filed an FIR against the mother under sections 302 (Murder) and 120 (Concealing a design to commit an offense punishable with imprisonment) of the IPC.