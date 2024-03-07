Maharashtra: Murder convict who jumped parole in 2017 held in Thane

A man convicted of murder was arrested in Kashigaon area of Thane district in Maharashtra on Thursday after he jumped parole seven years ago

A man convicted of murder was arrested in Kashigaon area of Thane district in Maharashtra on Thursday after he jumped parole seven years ago, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The suspected identified as Yakinali Nasirali Sheikh was lodged in Kalamb central jail in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra after being convicted in a murder case but he jumped parole on February 18, 2017, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said, as per the PTI.

"He was held by MBVV Crime Branch unit I. He was handed over to Kashimira police station where a case was registered after he had jumped parole in 2017," the ACP said, according to the news agency.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a man convicted along with gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in the 2007 Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar murder case was held from Navi Mumbai by the Mumbai Crime Branch after he jumped parole in January, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

Narendra Lalmani Giri (39) was held on Wednesday by Unit III of the Mumbai Crime Branch from Ghansoli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the official said, according to the PTI.

Narendra Giri, Arun Gawli and 10 others were sentenced to life imprisonment for Kamlakar Jamsandekar's murder. Jamsandekar was shot dead at his Asalpha residence in March 2008. The police had also invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

"Giri was lodged in Kolhapur central prison. He was granted parole from November 11 last year to January 30, 2024 and was supposed to come back to prison on January 31. He, however, jumped parole, after which prison authorities got a case registered at Turbhe police station in Navi Mumbai," he said, as per the PTI.

"Giri lived in various places by changing his identity. At 11:30 pm on Wednesday, he was held in Ghansoli after we received a tip off that he would be in the area to meet someone. He was handed over to Turbhe police for further action," the official added.

In September last year, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had granted a 28-day furlough to gangster Arun Gawli, who is serving a life sentence in the Central jail in Nagpur.

Furlough is a set period of time when a prisoner is allowed to leave a prison.

(with PTI inputs)

