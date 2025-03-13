The FIR, filed on a cop's complaint, was registered at the CBD Belapur police station and further investigation was underway, an official said

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra on Thursday registered a criminal case against a man from Taloja in Navi Mumbai for keeping a derogatory post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his WhatsApp status, an official said, reported the PTI.

The man, who later removed the post, was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 299 (deliberate acts intended to insult religious beliefs and outrage religious feelings), 302 (uttering words or acts with deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings) and relevant provisions of the IT Act, he said.

The FIR, filed on a cop's complaint, was registered at the CBD Belapur police station and further investigation was underway, the official added, the agency reported.

Chembur man arrested for making 'threat call' to PM Modi's aircraft

In an another incident, last month, Mumbai Police had arrested a man from Mumbai's Chembur area after PM Modi's aircraft received a terror call ahead of his official visit abroad, an official said on Wednesday, the ANI had earlier reported.

According to the police, "On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police control room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi's aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an investigation," as per the ANI.

"The person who made the threat call to the Mumbai Police Control Room has been taken into custody from the Chembur area. He is mentally ill," the official added, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a CEO's summit during the 'WAVES summit' set to be hosted in Mumbai. PM Modi will be inaugurating the first 'WAVES summit' in Mumbai from May 1 to May 4.

Earlier in the day, CM adnavis, Union Ministers External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State L Murugan, and Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Foreign Missions attended a session on 'WAVES 2025' at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, the news agency reported.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)