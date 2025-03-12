Breaking News
Mumbai Police to deploy thousands of cops across city for Holi celebrations

Updated on: 12 March,2025 07:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

According to the police, a total of 1,767 police officers and 9,145 police personnel will be deployed across the city, with additional support from specialised teams such as SRPF, RCP, QRT, and Home Guards

Mumbai Police to deploy thousands of cops across city for Holi celebrations

The police will also set up roadblocks in various areas and carry out patrols in crowded places, the police said. File Pic

Ahead of the Holi 2025 celebrations in the city, Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it will deploy thousands of cops as part of its security measures for the festivities.


According to the police, a total of 1,767 police officers and 9,145 police personnel will be deployed across the city, with additional support from specialised teams such as SRPF, RCP, QRT, and Home Guards.


"Police officials will be stationed at key locations to monitor celebrations and ensure public safety," said an official.


The police will also set up roadblocks in various areas and carry out patrols in crowded places, the official said.

The police said that special efforts will be made to enforce traffic rules, especially to stop drunk driving.

There will be checks on businesses to ensure no illegal activities, such as unauthorised liquor sales or drug-related offenses, the police said.

Mumbai Police have also issued a strong warning against public utterances.

In an official preventive order issued on Tuesday, the police said, “Whereas Holi, Dhulivandan and Rang Panchami Festival will be celebrated from 12th March 2025 to 18th March 2025 and acts of sprinkling coloured water indiscriminately and obscene utterances in public places are likely to lead to communal tension and breach of public peace.”  

It further said that it necessary for the preservation of public peace and public safety to prohibit certain acts.

The order prohibits the following:  

1- The public utterances of obscene words or slogans, or singing of obscene songs. 

2- The use of gestures or mimetic representations and the preparation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards or any other objects or things which may offend the dignity, decency or morality.  

3- The practice of spraying or throwing coloured water, dyes or powder on pedestrians. 

4- Preparation and/or throwing of balloons filled with coloured or plain water or any liquid.  

The police said, “Whoever disobeys the order or abets the disobedience there of shall be punished under section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act 1951.” 

The preventive order will remain in force from 00.01 hours of 12th March 2025 to 24.00 hrs of 18th March, 2025, the police said.

Mumbai Police said that they will take strict action against those caught driving under the influence of alcohol, disturbing public peace, misbehaving with women, or involved in illegal activities.

The police encourage all citizens to celebrate the festivals responsibly.

