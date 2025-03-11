In the preventive order, the police stated, "Whereas Holi, Dhulivandan and Rang Panchami Festival will be celebrated from 12th March 2025 to 18th March 2025 and acts of sprinkling coloured water indiscriminately and obscene utterances in public places are likely to lead to communal tension and breach of public peace"

Ahead of the Holi 2025 celebrations, Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a preventive order and stated that they will take strict action against those who violate the order.

In the preventive order, the police said, “Whereas Holi, Dhulivandan and Rang Panchami Festival will be celebrated from 12th March 2025 to 18th March 2025 and acts of sprinkling coloured water indiscriminately and obscene utterances in public places are likely to lead to communal tension and breach of public peace.”

It further said that it necessary for the preservation of public peace and public safety to prohibit certain acts.

The preventive order was issued by Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai Police.

The order prohibits the following:

1- The public utterances of obscene words or slogans, or singing of obscene songs.

2- The use of gestures or mimetic representations and the preparation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards or any other objects or things which may offend the dignity, decency or morality.

3- The practice of spraying or throwing coloured water, dyes or powder on pedestrians.

4- Preparation and/or throwing of balloons filled with coloured or plain water or any liquid.

The police said, “Whoever disobeys the order or abets the disobedience there of shall be punished under section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act 1951.”

The preventive order will remain in force from 00.01 hours of 12th March 2025 to 24.00 hrs of 18th March, 2025, the police said.

