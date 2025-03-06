The victim had left her home following an argument, an official said on Thursday

The accused are in police custody and a probe is underway, an official said. Representational Pic/File/iStock

The Mumbai Police have arrested five persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in the western suburbs of the city, the officials said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The victim had left her home following an argument, an official said on Thursday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) found the girl alone at Dadar Railway Station in the early hours of February 27. Initially, the girl remained silent, prompting the GRP to launch an extensive search for her family, the official said, according to the PTI.

The GRP then learnt that a case of kidnapping had been registered at Jogeshwari police station. They handed her over to the local police for further investigations. After being coaxed by the police officials, the victim told them that she was sexually assaulted by five persons, the official said, as per the PTI.

The girl, a resident of Jogeshwari, told the cops that she left her home in a huff after a fight on February 24. One of the accused, who also lives in the area, smooth-talked her into accompanying him to his house, an official said, the PTI reported.

Apart from the accused four more persons were present at the house, she told the police.

The minor further told the cops that all five allegedly sexually assaulted her before abandoning her at Dadar Railway Station, the official said.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and began to investigate the matter. A team of police officials also began to search for the suspects and later traced and nabbed them.

All five suspects in the case were arrested on March 2, the official said.

The accused are in police custody and a probe is underway, he said, the news agency reported.

Man held for raping teenage daughter

In an another incident, the police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his own 14-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Thursday, as per the PTI.

"After all members of the family went to sleep, the man sexually assaulted his daughter at their house. When the girl raised an alarm, her mother tried to free her from his clutches but he beat her up and left the place," he said, the PTI reported.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case was registered against the man and he was later arrested. A local court remanded him in judicial custody till March 19.

(with PTI inputs)