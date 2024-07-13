Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai police nab man for duping investor of Rs 1.23 crore

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Navi Mumbai Police had issued a lookout notice for the accused, and he was apprehended at Surat Airport on June 26 when he arrived from Dubai

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have arrested a man from Dubai who allegedly cheated a person of Rs 1.23 crore by luring him to invest in share trading, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Navi Mumbai Police had issued a lookout notice for the accused, and he was apprehended at Surat Airport on June 26 when he arrived from Dubai, the official said.

The accused, Kaushikkumar Kalyanbhai Italia (34), had lured the complainant to invest in share trading and allegedly duped him of Rs 1.23 crore in August last year, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam said.

According to the PTI, a case was registered, and during the probe, the police found that Italia, who hailed from Surat in neighbouring Gujarat, operated out of Dubai, he said.

The accused has seven cases to his name in Pune and Navi Mumbai, and offences were registered against him at 60 police stations in Mumbai, Kerala, West Bengal etc, the official said.

The police have frozen more than Rs 43 lakh in different bank accounts of the accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Cop injured while preventing attack on woman in Maharashtra's Akola; three held

A policeman sustained injuries while preventing an attack on a woman by her family members in a village in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Saturday, as per the PTI.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred near Pedka Pimperdoli village in Patur taluka on Friday evening, an official said.

The police had received information about a possible attack on a 22-year-old woman in the village. Accordingly, constable Umesh Sangle reached the spot and found the accused brandishing an axe on the road, he said.

The woman's family members allegedly planned to kill her as she had married against their wishes, the official said.

When the constable intervened and thwarted the attack, the trio pelted stones at him, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the injured policeman, a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)