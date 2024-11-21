The baby was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival, an official said

The baby being taken to the hospital. Pic/Navneet Bharate

Listen to this article Newborn girl's body found in duct of Ambernath high-rise, woman detained x 00:00

The Ambernath Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have detained a woman in connection with the death of a newborn girl, whose body was found in a high-rise building's duct, the police said on Thursday.

The shocking discovery came to light after a local politician informed the police about the incident.

According to the police, the newborn's lifeless body was discovered at the Shankar Heights building.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR and sent the body for postmortem.

In the course of their investigation, the have detained one woman suspect and are continuing to probe the case, said a police official.