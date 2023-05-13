Maharashtra: NIA arrests one more suspect in 2021 Naupada fake currency case, 12 sharp-edged swords recovered

NIA investigations showed that the accused was in touch with D-company in connection with the fake notes circulation racket, officials said

NIA logo. File Pic

Two days after searches at multiple locations in Maharashtra, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday made another arrest in the 2021 Naupada fake currency case, taking the total arrests to three, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Mohammed Fayaaz Shikilkar, was taken into custody for possession of 12 sharp-edged swords and other incriminating material linking him to the case relating to seizure of high quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN), the officials said.

NIA investigations showed that the accused was in touch with D-company in connection with the fake notes circulation racket, the officials said.

Wednesday’s searches at six locations led to the NIA linking the 33-year-old Mohammad Fayaaz, a resident of Mumbai, with the 2021 case on the basis of certain material recovered from the houses and offices of the accused and other suspects.

Two persons, identified as Riyaz and Nasir, also residents of Mumbai, are currently in judicial custody in the case, in which counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination were seized.

The Thane City Police had originally registered a case on November 18, 2021 under relevant sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The police had chargesheeted the duo in the high-profile case which was taken over by the NIA after re-registering an offence on February 7, 2023.