Mumbai: 13 arrested for activating SIM cards using fake documents

Updated on: 13 May,2023 04:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Police also seized 2,197 SIM cards from their possession besides four laptops and 60 mobile phones, said an official

As many as 13 persons have been arrested in the city over last three days for activating SIM cards with the help of fake documents, police said on Saturday.


Police also seized 2,197 SIM cards from their possession besides four laptops and 60 mobile phones, said an official.



Raids were conducted in the jurisdictions of V P Road, D N Nagar, Malabar Hill, Sahar and Bangur Nagar police stations during the operation, he said.


Those arrested included SIM card sellers, agents and call centre owners who used such SIM cards.

Mumbai police took action after receiving information about these practises from the Department of Telecom (DoT), the official said.

The accused obtained and activated SIM cards by using forged Aadhaar cards and other identity documents and used these mobile numbers for personal gains, the official said.

All the arrested persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including cheating and forgery, and more arrests are likely, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

