Mumbai Police extends preventive orders for city till May 26, shares list of exemptions

The order issued by Mumbai Police said that it will come into force May 12 and will remain in place till May 26 unless withdrawn earlier

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued fresh preventive orders for the city and extended the routine prohibitions till May 26.

The preventive order issued by the Mumbai Police said, whereas based on the information received from various sources, it is apprehended that there is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to human lives and loss of properties. On that account, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons for prevention of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human lives and loss of properties and to prevent any kind of riot or affray in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

The preventive order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai.

An official said, "It is a regular preventive order issued every 15 days after review."

The order said, for the period commencing from 00.01 hours on 12/05/2023 and ending at 24.00 hours on 26/05 /2023 throughout Mumbai, the following are prohibited-

- Any assembly of five or more persons,

- Any procession of any persons and

- Any use of loudspeakers, amplifying instruments, musical band and bursting of crackers in any procession by the assembly.

The prohibition contained in the order is exempted for-

- Marriage ceremony and matrimonial functions, etc.

- Funeral assemblies and procession on the way to crematoriums/burial places.

- Statutory meeting of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations.

- Social gathering and meeting of clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations to transact their normal business.

- Assemblies in or around cinema houses, theatres or any place of public amusement for the purpose of watching films, dramas or performances as the case may be.

- Assemblies in or around courts of law and offices of the government and local bodies in discharge of governmental or semi-governmental functions.

- Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for academic activities.

- Assemblies in factories, shops, and establishments for normal trade, business and callings.

- Such other assemblies and the processions as may be permitted by Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, Mumbai and their supervisory officers.

The order further said, notwithstanding the expiration of this order after the period here in above mentioned-

- Any investigation or legal proceeding may be instituted, continued or enforced.

- Any penalty, forfeiture of punishments incurred in respect of any contravention of this order may be imposed as if this order had not expired.