Mumbai Police said that the deceased was seriously injured in the incident and he was shifted to a hospital in Thane where the doctors declared him dead

Mumbai: Driver runs over truck on man during argument over minor accident in Mulund, held from Bhiwandi

Mumbai Police on Friday said that hours after a truck driver ran over a man allegedly following an argument at the Anand Nagar toll booth in Mulund east, the Navghar Police was successful in locating and nabbing the culprit from Bhiwandi area in Thane.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday night at around 9:30 pm when the deceased and his uncle were returning back in their car from south Mumbai's Kalbadevi area after buying utensils. They were about 20 meters away from the Anand Nagar toll booth on Eastern Expressway when the suspect, a truck driver, allegedly scratched their car and drove away. They noted his truck number and chased him till the toll booth to confront him. While they were in the process of talking to him and asking him to look at the damage he had done to their car, the truck driver allegedly switched on the ignition of the truck and started to drive to leave from the spot.

"Before he could leave, the workers of the toll booth also gathered after hearing the commotion. The deceased who was standing in front of his truck and asking the driver to step down from the vehicle was allegedly mowed down by the suspect, who fled away from the spot," an official said.

The police said, the deceased was seriously injured in the incident and he was shifted to a hospital in Thane where the doctors declared him dead. On the complaint, the Navghar Police registered a case of murder against the culprit and began to investigate the matter. The police identified the number of his truck and later traced him to the Bhiwandi area in Thane.

The suspect was identified as Noor Mohammad Shah, 33.

"A team of police officials began tracing his vehicle and were finally able to locate the suspect in Bhiwandi. He was arrested on charges of murder on Friday," the official said.