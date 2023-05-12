Thane: Massive fire breaks out at chemical godown in Bhiwandi, operations underway

According to the RDMC, a blaze was reported at around 3:40 pm in a chemical godown at Deshmukh Warehouse, Kalher area in Bhiwandi

A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi area of Thane in Maharashtra on Friday afternoon, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane, said in an official statement.

According to the RDMC, a blaze was reported at around 3:40 pm, as per the information received, the fire broke out in a chemical godown at Deshmukh Warehouse, Kalher area in Bhiwandi.

The RDMC said that the Bhiwandi fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and immediately began fire-fighting operations. As many as two fire brigade vehicles and one jumbo water tanker of Thane Municipal Fire Brigade have been dispatched for assistance.

"No reports of any one being injured in the incident have been received as yet," an official said.

The RDMC said that the efforts are being made to put off the blaze by the fire brigade officials.

Meanwhile, in another incident on Friday, at least five shops were destroyed in a fire in the Kasa area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday morning. No casualty was reported, the police said.

The fire broke out at around 5.30 am and was extinguished within half an hour, officials said.

At least five shops, some of them selling footwears and gift items were gutted, he said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, the officials added.

Meanwhile, earlier today, four goats were charred to death after a fire broke out in a house in Maharashtra's Thane district.The fire started in the residential property near the famous Mumbra Devi temple along the Mumbra bypass around 9 pm on Thursday.

According to the RDMC, local firemen controlled the fire in two hours.

The house was reduced to ashes, and four goats that were tied inside it were charred to death, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.