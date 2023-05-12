Thane: Fire breaks out in house, four goats charred to death

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 May,2023 08:52 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The fire started in the residential property near the famous Mumbra Devi temple along the Mumbra bypass around 9 pm on Thursday, said the official

Representative image/iStock

Four goats were charred to death after a fire broke out in a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Friday.


The fire started in the residential property near the famous Mumbra Devi temple along the Mumbra bypass around 9 pm on Thursday, said the official.



According to Avinash Sawant, the chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), local firemen controlled the fire in two hours.


The house was reduced to ashes, and four goats that were tied inside it were charred to death, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

