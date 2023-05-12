Thane: Fire breaks out in house, four goats charred to death

The fire started in the residential property near the famous Mumbra Devi temple along the Mumbra bypass around 9 pm on Thursday, said the official

Four goats were charred to death after a fire broke out in a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Friday.

The fire started in the residential property near the famous Mumbra Devi temple along the Mumbra bypass around 9 pm on Thursday, said the official.

According to Avinash Sawant, the chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), local firemen controlled the fire in two hours.

The house was reduced to ashes, and four goats that were tied inside it were charred to death, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

