Maha: Parts of Thane to face 24-hour water cut on May 12

Updated on: 11 May,2023 10:01 PM IST  |  Thane
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

The TMC said that citizens should note that the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days after the water supply is restored

Maha: Parts of Thane to face 24-hour water cut on May 12

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Maha: Parts of Thane to face 24-hour water cut on May 12
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday said that the water supply will be suspended in some areas for 24 hours due to commissioning of the newly laid water pipelines on May 12.


“Water is supplied through Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majivada Manpada and parts of Wagle wards in Thane Municipal Corporation area. Water supply will be shut off for 24 hours from May 12 (Friday) at 12:00 PM to May 13 (Saturday) at 12:00 PM due to urgent work of commissioning the newly laid water main lines,” the civic body said.



The affected areas include all areas of Diva, Mumbra and Kalwa wards. Water will also be suspended in some parts of Wagle ward which includes Rupadevi Pada, Kisan nagar no. 2 and Nehru Nagar. Water will also be shut for 24 hours in Kolshet village under Manpada Ward Committee.


The TMC said that citizens should note that the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days after the water supply is restored.

The civic body has also asked residents in the city to store water and use it judiciously.

