Breaking News
Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured
Mumbai reports 56 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 429
Mumbai: ED conducts searches at Anil Jaisinghani's premises
NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport
Cyclone Mocha may intensify into cyclonic storm by May 10: IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Couple injured in fire at eatery in Thane

Maharashtra: Couple injured in fire at eatery in Thane

Updated on: 10 May,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The incident occurred around 5:45 pm in the eatery operated from the ground floor of a seven-storey building

Maharashtra: Couple injured in fire at eatery in Thane

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Couple injured in fire at eatery in Thane
x
00:00

A husband-wife duo received burn injuries in a fire caused due to leakage of gas in their eatery in Rabodi area of Thane city in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.


The incident occurred around 5:45 pm in the eatery operated from the ground floor of a seven-storey building.




Also Read: Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured; one critical


Fire Brigade personnel put out flames within 45 minutes.

The duo was hospitalised, the civic officials said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane Thane Municipal Corporation maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK