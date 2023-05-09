Breaking News
Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured
Mumbai reports 56 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 429
Mumbai: ED conducts searches at Anil Jaisinghani's premises
NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport
Cyclone Mocha may intensify into cyclonic storm by May 10: IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Grooms car crashes into dancing baraatis in Ulhasnagar 11 injured one critical

Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured; one critical

Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

The police said that the cops have seized the car involved in the accident and registered a case against the driver of the vehicle under relevant sections of the IPC

Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured; one critical

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured; one critical
x
00:00

In a shocking incident in the Ulhasnagar area on Thane in Maharashtra, a groom's car allegedly crashed into multiple people on his wedding day. In the incident 11 people were injured and one of them is in critical condition who has been shifted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, the police said.


According to the police sources, one Sunil Dharampal Rizwani had booked a hotel in Ulhasnagar for his brother Jay and Rohit for 7th and 8th May. On 7th May Jay's wedding took place while on 8th May, Rohit's wedding was arranged. On Monday afternoon at around 3pm, when the guests were to reach the hotel premises, Vishal Ludhwani, who was driving the groom's vehicle suddenly lost control of the car and hit as many as 11 people who were dancing in the 'baarat'. 




The injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital, Meera in Ulhasnagar and one of them was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai due to his critical condition. Some of the injured were treated and later allowed to go home, the police said.


Also Read: ED conducts searches against bookie Anil Jaisinghani in money laundering case

When contacted, Senior Police Inspector, Madhukar Kad said, "Yogesh Pawar, the manager of the hotel, registered his statement and based on the statement FIR has been registered against Vishal Ludhwani, an interior designer by profession. He is a resident of Ulhasnagar."

The police said that the police have seized the car involved in the accident and registered a case against Vishal Ludhwani under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and relevant sections of motor vehicle act 1989. Further investigations in the matter are being done.  

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra thane thane crime mumbai mumbai news ulhasnagar mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK