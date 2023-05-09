Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured; one critical

The police said that the cops have seized the car involved in the accident and registered a case against the driver of the vehicle under relevant sections of the IPC

In a shocking incident in the Ulhasnagar area on Thane in Maharashtra, a groom's car allegedly crashed into multiple people on his wedding day. In the incident 11 people were injured and one of them is in critical condition who has been shifted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, the police said.

According to the police sources, one Sunil Dharampal Rizwani had booked a hotel in Ulhasnagar for his brother Jay and Rohit for 7th and 8th May. On 7th May Jay's wedding took place while on 8th May, Rohit's wedding was arranged. On Monday afternoon at around 3pm, when the guests were to reach the hotel premises, Vishal Ludhwani, who was driving the groom's vehicle suddenly lost control of the car and hit as many as 11 people who were dancing in the 'baarat'.

The injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital, Meera in Ulhasnagar and one of them was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai due to his critical condition. Some of the injured were treated and later allowed to go home, the police said.

When contacted, Senior Police Inspector, Madhukar Kad said, "Yogesh Pawar, the manager of the hotel, registered his statement and based on the statement FIR has been registered against Vishal Ludhwani, an interior designer by profession. He is a resident of Ulhasnagar."

The police said that the police have seized the car involved in the accident and registered a case against Vishal Ludhwani under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and relevant sections of motor vehicle act 1989. Further investigations in the matter are being done.