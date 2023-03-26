Thane: Two booked in Mumbra for illegal lottery racket

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 March,2023 02:09 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Maharashtra Bombay Lotteries (Control and Tax) and Prize Competitions (Tax) Act following a raid

Two persons have been booked for allegedly operating an illegal lottery and gambling business in Mumbra in Thane, a police official said on Sunday.


They have been booked under Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Maharashtra Bombay Lotteries (Control and Tax) and Prize Competitions (Tax) Act following a raid, he said.



Mumbra police is conducting further probe, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

