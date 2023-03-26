Thane: Two booked in Mumbra for illegal lottery racket

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Maharashtra Bombay Lotteries (Control and Tax) and Prize Competitions (Tax) Act following a raid

Two persons have been booked for allegedly operating an illegal lottery and gambling business in Mumbra in Thane, a police official said on Sunday.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Maharashtra Bombay Lotteries (Control and Tax) and Prize Competitions (Tax) Act following a raid, he said.

Mumbra police is conducting further probe, he added.

