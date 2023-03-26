Thane eatery raided for supplying hookahs, nine booked

Nine persons, including the owner and waiter of the eatery, have been booked under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) after the raid by the Anti Narcotics Cell of MBVV police

Representative Image

A restaurant in Mira Road in Thane district was raided for allegedly supplying banned hookahs to patrons, a police official said on Sunday.

Nine persons, including the owner and waiter of the eatery, have been booked under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) after the raid by the Anti Narcotics Cell of MBVV police on Friday, he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Woman security guard held for operating sex racket in Thane

Mira Road police is carrying out further probe, the ANC official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.