Breaking News
Mumbai: CAG audit report indicts BMC for irregularities
Mumbai: Grant Road killer wanted to murder wife, daughter
Mumbai: City’s first salon run by transgender persons opens at Prabhadevi
Mumbai: Exam centre goof-up hurts MU students
Mumbai: Siddharth Nagar finally gets water after 10 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane eatery raided for supplying hookahs nine booked

Thane eatery raided for supplying hookahs, nine booked

Updated on: 26 March,2023 09:55 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Nine persons, including the owner and waiter of the eatery, have been booked under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) after the raid by the Anti Narcotics Cell of MBVV police

Thane eatery raided for supplying hookahs, nine booked

Representative Image


A restaurant in Mira Road in Thane district was raided for allegedly supplying banned hookahs to patrons, a police official said on Sunday.


Nine persons, including the owner and waiter of the eatery, have been booked under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) after the raid by the Anti Narcotics Cell of MBVV police on Friday, he said.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Woman security guard held for operating sex racket in Thane


Mira Road police is carrying out further probe, the ANC official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane maharashtra mira road news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK