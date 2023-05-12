Breaking News
Tree falls on road in Thane, no casualties reported

Updated on: 12 May,2023 02:56 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Employees from the Tree Authority Department and the Disaster Management Cell were present at the scene. They brought a pickup vehicle with them to help remove the tree

The road was later cleared for traffic.

A large tree fell on the road near Cosmos Horizon Society in Thane West on Friday, May 12, at around 13:15 hrs. The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Unit by one Vicky Patil, who witnessed the incident.


Employees from the Tree Authority Department and the Disaster Management Cell were present at the scene. They brought a pickup vehicle with them to help remove the tree. No one was injured in the incident, said a release.



The staff from the Disaster Management Unit and the Tree Authority Department worked together to cut and remove the tree from the road. The road was cleared for traffic.


Also read: Tree falls on rickshaw in Naupada, no injuries reported

Earlier in April, Seven persons were killed and 23 others injured when a tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing in a temple premises after heavy wind and rains in Maharashtra's Akola district. The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday at Babuji Maharaj temple located in Paras village under Balapur taluka when the people had gathered for the 'maha aarti', they said. Due to the heavy wind and rains, a 100-year-old tree fell on a tin shed under which around 40 people were standing, the district administration said.

In November 2023, A 38-year-old thane resident died after a branch of a tree fell on his car near the Mahalaxmi race course. The branch fell after a porcelain machine hit the tree. Saiyog Pawar (38) was declared brought dead on arrival at Nair Hospital.  "The accident has been reported as a level one incident. It was reported by Assistant Supdt. Of Gardens, G/south ward," said a BMC official. According to the BMC disaster control department, the incident occurred on Dr E Moses Road, near the Mahalaxmi race course. Saiyog Pawar was driving his car on E Moses road when the incident happened. A passerby motorist took Pawar to the civic-run Nair Hospital.

