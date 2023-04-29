The fallen tree led to traffic snarls in the area before it was cleared off the road

Picture/RDMC -TMC

Listen to this article Tree falls on rickshaw in Naupada, no injuries reported x 00:00

A tree fell on an autorickshaw at Naupada in Thane on Saturday causing minor damage to the rickshaw, officials said. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The fallen tree led to traffic snarls in the area before it was cleared off the road.

Officials said that personnel from Naupada police, traffic police, disaster management cell with the help of a pickup vehicle and fire brigade removed the tree and cleared the road for traffic.

Also read: Twitter locks ANI's handle saying 'you don't meet age requirements'