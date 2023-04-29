Breaking News
Tree falls on rickshaw in Naupada, no injuries reported

Updated on: 29 April,2023 04:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The fallen tree led to traffic snarls in the area before it was cleared off the road

Tree falls on rickshaw in Naupada, no injuries reported

Picture/RDMC -TMC

A tree fell on an autorickshaw at Naupada in Thane on Saturday causing minor damage to the rickshaw, officials said. However, no one was injured in the incident.


The fallen tree led to traffic snarls in the area before it was cleared off the road.



Officials said that personnel from Naupada police, traffic police, disaster management cell with the help of a pickup vehicle and fire brigade removed the tree and cleared the road for traffic.


thane news maharashtra mumbai mumbai news mid-day online correspondent

