Twitter locks ANI's handle saying 'you don't meet age requirements'

Updated on: 29 April,2023 04:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The Twitter handle of the news agency shows the message ‘This account doesn’t exist’

Twitter locks ANI's handle saying 'you don't meet age requirements'

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Twitter has locked the account of Asian News International (ANI) for not meeting the minimum age criteria to operate the micro-blogging platform, the agency’s Editor Smita Prakash said Saturday. The Twitter handle of the news agency shows the message ‘This account doesn’t exist’.


The email sent by Twitter to the news agency and shared by Prakash read: “In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter.”



“So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out(SIC),” Prakash tweeted.


Also read: Twitter has started showing labels on tweets that violate its rules

The micro-blogging site has been encountering several glitches since Tesla owner Elon Musk took over the social media giant.

