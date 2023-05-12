Thane: TMC sets record with Rs 100 cr property tax collection in just 40 days

According to the civic body, this amount was collected in just 40 days, setting a record for property tax collection in the financial year 2023-24

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has collected property tax worth Rs 100 crore till May 10, 2023.

According to the civic body, this amount was collected in just 40 days, setting a record for property tax collection in the financial year 2023-24.

Thanekar's unprecedented response to property tax payment is commendable, said Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

"After the record property tax collection of Rs 722 crore in the previous financial year, the TMC has initiated tax payments for the current financial year (2023-24) from April 1. Citizens gave a spontaneous response to this message sent on mobile phones," Bangar said.

The TMC chief has set a target of property tax collection of Rs 1,000 crore this year and efforts are underway to raise awareness among citizens.

TMC's sees a ten-fold increase compared to last year

Last year, till May 10, the TMC had collected property tax amounting to Rs 11.46 crore. This year the property tax collection has reached Rs 100.85 crore, marking a ten-fold increase compared to last year. Even, the number of property owners paying taxes also saw a similar trend. By this time last year, 6,415 property owners had paid taxes and this year the number reached 74,908.

The majority of tax payments made digitally

Bangar said that 51.25 per cent of the citizens have availed of the online facility to pay the tax. "33 per cent of taxpayers have paid tax through cheque. The tax payment rate in cash has now come down to 8.80 per cent. Also, the highest tax payment of Rs 36.19 crore has been made in the Majiwada-Manpada area. While the lowest tax payment of Rs 2.54 crore is in the Mumbra area," he added.

Earlier, payments were sent to property holders by the end of May. However, in this financial year, the link to pay online was made available via SMS on the very first day, April 1, 2023. So from the same day, the taxpayers started paying the property tax. As there is no need to stand in queues to pay property tax, the citizens also supported this scheme," he added.

The collection amounts for other wards:

Majiwada-Manpada: Rs 36.19 crore

Vartak Nagar: Rs 25.52 crore

Naupada-Kopri: Rs 10.85 crore

Utthalsar: Rs 8.96 crore

Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar: Rs 4.5 crore

Kalwa: Rs 3.25 crore

Diva: Rs 3.56 crore

Wagle Estate: Rs 2.72 crore

Mumbra: Rs 2.54 crore

Head Office: Rs 2.99 crore