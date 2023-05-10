Breaking News
Vacate dangerous buildings on priority: Thane collector to officials

Updated on: 10 May,2023 10:11 AM IST  |  Thane
The step is being taken to avoid any untoward incident and loss of life, Shingare said addressing a meeting of the district officials on Monday

Vacate dangerous buildings on priority: Thane collector to officials

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Thane Collector Ashok Shingare has directed the district officials to ensure that all buildings declared as 'most dangerous' are vacated on priority and to make arrangements for the accommodation of displaced residents.


The step is being taken to avoid any untoward incident and loss of life, Shingare said addressing a meeting of the district officials on Monday.




He asked the agencies concerned to conduct a survey of such buildings, get them vacated and also demolish them.


The collector also directed the officials to carry out a survey of illegal and unsafe buildings in the district.

He also asked the officials to conduct a structural audit of all the buildings declared 'dangerous'.

Last month, after a building collapsed in Thane, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters he has instructed Shingare and other authorities to immediately carry out a survey of the structures declared 'most dangerous' in the district and shift people living in them to safer places before the onset of monsoon.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

