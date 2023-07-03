Breaking News
Maharashtra: NIA conducts searches in Mumbai, Pune; 4 persons taken into custody

Updated on: 03 July,2023 03:54 PM IST
The NIA has registered a case against a suspect from Nagpada in central Mumbai for his alleged links with the ISIS, official said

Maharashtra: NIA conducts searches in Mumbai, Pune; 4 persons taken into custody

Maharashtra: NIA conducts searches in Mumbai, Pune; 4 persons taken into custody
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at five locations in Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra in connection with a case related to banned terror organisation Islamic State (ISIS) and took four persons into custody, an official said.


These comprise four locations in Mumbai and one in Pune, he added.


The NIA has registered a case against a suspect from Nagpada in central Mumbai for his alleged links with the ISIS, the official said, adding that the questioning of the four alleged sympathisers was underway.


