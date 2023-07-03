Maharashtra: NIA conducts searches in Mumbai, Pune; 4 persons taken into custody

The NIA has registered a case against a suspect from Nagpada in central Mumbai for his alleged links with the ISIS, official said

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at five locations in Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra in connection with a case related to banned terror organisation Islamic State (ISIS) and took four persons into custody, an official said.

These comprise four locations in Mumbai and one in Pune, he added.

The NIA has registered a case against a suspect from Nagpada in central Mumbai for his alleged links with the ISIS, the official said, adding that the questioning of the four alleged sympathisers was underway.

