The Thane Police in Maharashtra have arrested a Nigerian national man and recovered cocaine worth Rs 12.4 lakh from him, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Nigerian held with cocaine worth Rs 12.4 lakh in Thane x 00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have arrested a Nigerian national man and recovered cocaine worth Rs 12.4 lakh from him, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to senior inspector Vikas Ghodke of crime unit V, Wagle Estate, the police acted on inputs and intercepted Okori Emmanual Bright near Anand Nagar check naka on Tuesday evening, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was found to be carrying 31 grams of cocaine worth Rs 12.4 lakh, the official said.

A case has been registered against Bright under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai busted a drug trafficking attempt by a woman, an Ugandan national and seized cocaine worth Rs 8 crore in the operation, the ANI reported on Wednesday.

According to an official statement released by the DRI, the Ugandan national was arrested at Mumbai Airport on December 19 and sent to judicial custody, as per the ANI.

The statement said that she adopted a unique modus operandi to smuggle narcotic substances. She concealed them inside her hair wig and undergarment worn by her.

"In the operation conducted in the early hours of December 19, officers of DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit recovered a total of 890 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 8.9 crores approximately, in the illicit market, from a female Ugandan national. The female passenger was bringing drugs into the country by concealing the same inside the hair wig and bra pads worn by her," DRI Mumbai said in a press release, according to the ANI.

The contraband was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985.

The DRI as a drugs enforcement agency has busted numerous modus operandi ranging from concealment methods like sanitary pads concealment, liquid cocaine in whisky bottles, black cocaine, cocaine in moisturizer bottles etc.

In an another incident, the DRI Mumbai, nabbed a man, an Indian national, suspected of smuggling narcotics into the country, the officials said on Monday.

Cocaine found in the operation was seized by the officials. It weighs approximately 4 kilos and is worth Rs 40 crore, the officials said.

The suspect, who had recently arrived from Sierra Leone, was meticulously identified and intercepted at a hotel near Mumbai Airport. Intensive efforts led to the discovery of two concealed packets containing a white powdery substance during a thorough examination of the suspect's luggage in his hotel room. The ingenious concealment was found in both the upper and lower compartments of the suspect's trolley bag, they said.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!