The girl was walking along with her mother when she came under one wheel of a pickup truck driven

A pickup truck driver has been arrested after a four-year-old girl was crushed to death by his vehicle in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai area, an official said on Friday, PTI reported.

The incident took place at Kharkopar in the Ulwe area on Wednesday and the driver, Sawan Khanamiya Singdival (26), was arrested the following day, he said.

As per PTI, the girl was walking along with her mother when she came under one wheel of a pickup truck driven. The accused, Singdival, had taken the wrong route and was reversing to continue his journey when his truck fatally ran over the girl, the official said.

