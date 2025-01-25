Two women lost their lives in Pune when a truck overturned and crushed their moped on the Hinjawadi-Mahalunge road. Police have arrested the driver and launched an investigation into the accident.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Two women killed as truck overturns in Pune road accident x 00:00

Two women tragically lost their lives in Pune on Friday evening when a moped they were riding was crushed under the weight of an overturned truck, as per ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fatal accident occurred on the road connecting Hinjawadi to Mahalunge, police officials confirmed. According to ANI, the truck driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and tragically trapping the two women under its heavy load. Both victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

"The incident is deeply unfortunate," a police official remarked, adding that the truck’s heavy cargo further exacerbated the fatal outcome. The driver of the truck has been apprehended and is facing charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, ANI reports.

Initial investigations suggest that negligence on the part of the driver might have contributed to the tragic mishap. However, authorities are conducting a thorough inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, as per ANI.

Pune accident: Man riding two-wheeler killed after hit by auto rickshaw driven by female foreign tourist

The police said that a 55-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed on Monday in a hit-and-run Pune accident involving an auto rickshaw allegedly driven by a female foreign tourist in Pune district of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The deceased, identified as Balasaheb Dere, was on his two-wheeler when the speeding auto-rickshaw struck him and his 37-year-old friend, Sanjay Jadhav this morning on the Narayangaon-Ozar Road in Junnar town, reported PTI.

Dere succumbed to his injuries, while Jadhav sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical attention, reported PTI.

The incident occurred when the speeding autorickshaw was overtaking a two-wheeler, a police official said.

The rickshaw was driven by a female foreign tourist and her companions were travelling in the three-wheeler, the official said quoting the injured person, reported PTI.

They fled the scene without offering assistance, he said.

The accused persons fled the spot in the same auto rickshaw and travelled to Nashik district to evade arrest, he said, reported PTI.

Police intercepted the suspects in Nashik district after receiving a tip-off about the vehicle. They are now being transported back to Narayangaon Police Station for further questioning, reported PTI.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing in conncetion with the Pune accident.

Three killed, five injured in truck accident in Pune

In July, at least three persons were killed and five others injured after a truck mowed down a group of people in Maharashtra's Pune district, the police said, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred near Alephata in Junnar Tehsil on the Ahmednagar-Kalyan Road at around 11.30 am, an official said.

The victims were returning after performing last rites at a crematorium, he said, according to the PTI.

The driver of the truck, which was heading towards Kalyan, lost control of the vehicle on a slope at Gulunjwadi village and mowed down a group of people, the official from Alephata police station said.

Three persons, including a woman and a child, were killed, and five to six others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The police were in the process of registering a case, the official said.

(With inputs from Agencies)