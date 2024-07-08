Maharashtra: One killed, two injured in car accident in Nashik

The accident occurred on Chandwd-Lasalgaon Road in Chandwad Taluka in the early hours of Monday

A person was killed and two people were injured in an accident on Monday involving vehicles of the state excise department in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official told PTI.

As per the PTI, the accident occurred on Chandwd-Lasalgaon road in Chandwad taluka in the wee hours, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the state excise department's mobile squad had reportedly laid a trap to intercept a car carrying illegal liquor, he said.

Two vehicles of the state exercise department chased a car, the official said, reported PTI.

One of the government vehicles chasing the car lost control and overturned, killing the driver and injuring two other passengers, according to the PTI.

The police and excise department are on the lookout for the liquor-laden car, the official said.

Nashik: One killed, two injured after car plunges into river

Meanwhile, last week, a 35-year-old man was killed while two others were injured when their car plunged into a river after it broke the railing of a bridge in Maharashtra's Nashik city, reported PTI, citing the police, on Saturday.

As per the PTI report, the accident occurred on Friday night in the Gangapur Road area of the city, an official said.

The car driver lost control of the wheel. It caused the vehicle to ram into the railing and fall into the Godavari River, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Bapu Kapadnis, who was driving the car, said the PTI report. He died on the spot, while two other occupants sustained injuries, the official said.

The victims were enrout Gangapur village from Dugaon, he said.

A case has been registered with the Nashik Taluka police station, and further investigation is underway, the official said.

In an another incident, a woman died after the two-wheeler on which she was travelling with her husband was hit by a BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control at around 5:30 am, the official of the Worli police station told PTI.

Mumbai police have reportedly formed eleven teams to nab the 24-year-old son of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader who allegedly crashed a BMW car into a scooter while driving, killing a woman and injuring her husband, an official said.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been put out against Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah, the official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)