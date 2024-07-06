Maharashtra: One killed, two injured after car plunges into river in Nashik

The car driver lost control of the wheel causing the vehicle to ram into the railing and fall into the Godavari river

A 35-year-old man was killed while two others were injured when their car plunged into river after it broke the railing of a bridge in Maharashtra's Nashik city, reported PTI citing the police on Saturday.

As per the PTI report, the accident occurred on Friday night in the Gangapur Road area of the city, an official said.

The car driver lost control of the wheel. It caused the vehicle to ram into the railing and fall into the Godavari river, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Bapu Kapadnis, who was driving the car, said the PTI report. He died on the spot, while two other occupants sustained injuries, the official said.

The victims were enrout Gangapur village from Dugaon, he said.

A case has been registered with Nashik taluka police station, and further probe is underway, the official said

