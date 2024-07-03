Maharashtra: Five people from Telangana killed in accident on Pune-Solapur highway

The tragic accident happened near Dalaj village in the Bhigwan police jurisdiction

In an unfortunate incident, five people from Telangana tragically lost their lives on Tuesday in a car accident after the driver lost control on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Maharashtra, police said, reported news agency ANI.

The tragic accident happened near Dalaj village in the Bhigwan police jurisdiction.

Giving details of the accident, police said, "Six persons were travelling in the car from Mumbai to Telangana when the incident occurred in Pune. Five people died on the spot after the driver lost control and the car turned turtle on Pune-Solapur highway," reported ANI.

More details are awaited.

In another incident, four persons were killed and one was injured when their car rammed into a truck on a highway in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Monday, police said, reported PTI.

The accident occurred on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway in Kalambh taluka in the morning, an official said.

The victims were driving down from Punjab to Takhat Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded, he said, reported PTI.

The car rammed into the truck from behind, killing four occupants, the official said.

Bhajan Kaur (60), Balvir Kaur (74), Tejindra Singh (39) and driver Suraj Singh (44) died, while one person sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a water tanker allegedly driven by a 15-year-old boy injured a woman and a child in Pune on Saturday morning, police said, reported PTI.

The accident took place around 6.30 am on NIBM road, said an official.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ganesh Ingale said the water tanker rammed into a two-wheeler, injuring its woman rider, before hitting a child pedestrian, who was going for wrestling practice with a few friends. The injured woman was identified as Geeta Santosh Dume (41), reported PTI.

"A 15-year-old boy was driving the water tanker. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are out of danger," said Ingale, reported PTI.

The minor driver has been detained, while his father Shabbir Pathan and tanker owner Mahindra Borate were arrested under provisions of Indian Penal Code, Motor Vehicles Act and Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, a Wanowrie police station official said.

Pune drew national attention last month after a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor in an inebriated state, crashed into a two-wheeler in the Kalyani Nagar area on May 19, killing two techies.

(With inputs from PTI)