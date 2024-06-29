Man drugged, robbed on Pune-Mumbai bus journey

Victim recounts harrowing experience after being offered spiked coffee on board

A 57-year-old man travelling in a Shivneri bus from Pune to Mumbai was offered a coffee laced with sedatives by his co-passenger. Nearly 16 hours later, he was found near a garbage bin by his family members and after that, it took nearly three days for the doctors to revive him.

His phone and other valuables have been missing. A case has been registered against an unidentified robber. The police are also searching for the bus conductor and driver of the bus for negligence on their part.

According to the police, Shailendra Kamlakar Sathe, 57, who works in the advertising, film, and branding business, stayed in Dubai and Pune for the last three years. He lived along with his wife and two kids. Sathe used to visit Mumbai once a week or twice a month for business purposes.

"On June 14, I boarded a bus from Wakhand, Pune, to Mumbai at 10.30 am for business. A co-passenger was seated next to the empty window seat. He asked about the travel time, and I told him three hours. He mentioned he was from Bangalore and boarded the bus just before the last stop. We didn't talk further. Around 12.15 pm, the bus stopped at a food mall near Khalapur on the expressway. I used the washroom and had an ice cream. The co-passenger then offered me coffee, which I accepted despite feeling awkward. After drinking the coffee, I moved to the window seat and quickly fell asleep. I felt a prick in my left hand and lost consciousness. I woke up 80 hours later on June 18 at Jupiter Hospital," said Sathe.

Sathe further said that since his phone had been switched off since 1 pm, his wife repeatedly tried to contact him. With no response, she then approached the friends and relatives who started the search at Govandi, Chembur and Dadar.

"They even approached the Govandi and Chembur police but were clueless. However, on the morning of June 15, my brother-in-law, Vishal Kharkhanis, found me near the state transport stand at Dadar, unconscious at 8 am. I had been lying there since around 2 pm the previous day until he discovered me. CCTV footage revealed that the bus driver, conductor, and two security guards had taken me off the bus and placed me near the footpath instead of taking me to the hospital. This neglect left me unattended for hours," he added.

After gaining consciousness, Sathe then approached the police to file a complaint as he was robbed for two gold chains, a mobile phone, a watch, cash worth Rs 9,000, and other documents all valued at Rs 3.70 lakh.

Deepak Chavan, senior police inspector, Matunga police station said the case was earlier registered with Khopoli police and was later transferred to their jurisdiction. "We have formed a team and are investigating the matter. We are trying to trace the accused with the help of technical details," added Chavan.

The Matunga police registered a case under Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc with intent to commit offence) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have also gathered CCTV footage from different spots and are trying to trace the accused," said sources.

Abhijeet Bhosle, public relations officer, state transport said, "Typically, if a passenger experiences a health issue, we reroute the bus to the nearest hospital, prioritising passenger safety. In Sathe's case, he was found sleeping on the bus. Our security guard attempted to wake him, and upon his request to be left alone, he appeared conscious, so we moved him aside. Had there been any indication of distress, immediate action would have been taken. Following the complaint, we have launched an inquiry and are investigating the incident. Any individuals found responsible will face appropriate disciplinary action."