Pune bar case: 3 held, including man who supplied drug to accused

One of the three people supplied the drug, possibly mephedrone, that was allegedly used by the two accused Thombre and Mishra in L3.

Three people, including a Nigerian national, have been reportedly arrested in connection with the alleged drug use in a bar on Fergusson Road in Pune. The videos of the accused in the Pune bar case had gone viral recently, a police official said on Friday, reported PTI.

As per the news agency reports, the police probe began after a video showed two people, later identified as Nitin Thombre and Karan Mishra, allegedly with drugs inside the toilet of Liquid Leisure Lounge, popularly known as L3.

"The other two who have been held, including the Nigerian national, provided drugs to the third accused. We have recovered cocaine worth Rs 75,000 and mephedrone powder weighing 7 grams. The three were held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and were produced in court today," Zone I Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandip Singh Gill said, reported PTI.

The number of persons arrested by police in connection with the Pune bar case in the L3 video stands at 13, while the excise department has reportedly apprehended six persons for liquor stock and other violations.

The bar was sealed after its license was suspended by the excise department, while civic authorities demolished its unauthorised parts and booked two owners under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act.

Meanwhile, the Pune civic body on Tuesday demolished an "unauthorised" structure inside a bar linked to alleged drug use, while police filed a case against its owners, a day after the Maharashtra government ordered a crackdown on buildings flouting rules in the city, reported news agency PTI.

According to a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) release, a 125-square-meter unauthorised structure inside Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar on Fergusson College Road was razed as part of a drive launched against more than 20 establishments, including pubs, restaurants, and eateries, in the city for violating norms, reported PTI.

The action was undertaken after it came to light that some internal changes were made inside L3 in violation of norms, according to the release.

The pub was in the news after the Pune bar case, where a viral video showed youths with some drugs-like substances at the facility.

(with input from PTI)