Pune bar case: Part of pub linked to drug use demolished; owners booked

The Pune civic body on Tuesday demolished an "unauthorised" structure inside a bar linked to alleged drug use, while police filed a case against its owners, a day after the Maharashtra government ordered a crackdown on buildings flouting rules in the city, reported news agency PTI.

According to a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) release, a 125 square meter unauthorised structure inside Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar on Fergusson College Road was razed as part of a drive launched against more than 20 establishments, including pubs, restaurants and eateries, in the city for violating norms, reported PTI.

The action was undertaken after it came to light that some internal changes were made inside L3 in violation of norms, said the release.

The pub was in news after a viral video showed youths with some drugs-like substance at the facility.

According to the police, L3 was operating till 5 am on Sunday and liquor was being sold beyond permissible time limit. Pubs in Pune are allowed to remain open till 1.30 am, reported PTI.

In a related development, police on Tuesday registered a case registered against L3 owners Santosh Kamthe and Ravi Maheshwari under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act for allegedly constructing the unauthorised structure inside the facility, reported PTI.

Police said officials from the PMC's building department visited L3 and found that a bar counter was constructed on the first floor which was an unauthorised structure.

"PMC officials razed the unauthorised structure. Also, an offence under relevant sections of the MRTP Act was registered against the pub owners," according to a police officer, reported PTI.

The Pune civic body's building department took action against more than 20 establishments, including pubs and restaurants, and demolished unauthorised structures measuring 36,845 square meter, said the release, reported PTI.

Amid the Pune bar case, on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures flouting building rules in the city.

The police have arrested eight persons, including an event organiser, and suspended four police personnel in the Pune bar case after the L3 pub was found operating beyond the permissible time limit. Besides, the state excise department has arrested half a dozen waiters of L3 for allegedly flouting norms related to serving of liquor.

The police, investigating the Pune bar case, have collected samples from the toilet of L3 and sent them for an examination to check the presence of any narcotic substance.

(With inputs from PTI)