CM Eknath Shinde directs Pune Police Commissioner to take strict action against illegal pubs

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday met Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and gave instruction to take strict actions against illegal pubs in Pune.

The CM also said that bulldozers should be moved on illegal constructions related to drugs, said an official release.



This comes amidst increase in illegal drug activity, the Porsche car case and numerous crackdowns on pubs and bars operating in violation of law in Pune.

The CM also said that renew action should be initiated against drug sellers and all structures which are against the building rules must be bulldozed.

Maharashtra: Eight persons held, four cops suspended as bar operates past deadline in Pune

An official on Monday said that eight persons have been arrested and four police personnel suspended after a bar in Pune was found operating beyond permissible time limit, reported news agency PTI.

Police had launched a probe after a viral video purportedly showed some persons with a drug-like substance at the bar located on Fergusson College Road in Maharashtra's Pune city, reported PTI.

According to police, the bar was operating till 5 am on Sunday and liquor was being sold beyond the permissible time limit.

Bars and pubs in Pune are allowed to remain open till 1.30 am.

"We have arrested eight persons, including owners and employees of the Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) after it came to light that the establishment was operating beyond the permissible time limit on Sunday," Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar told PTI.

Those arrested have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, Maharashtra Prohibition Act, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, he told PTI.

An inspector, an assistant inspector and two beat marshals from the Shivajinagar police station, who were on night duty, have been suspended in connection with the case, the official said, reported PTI.

Asked about the video showing some persons with a drug-like substance at the bar, another police official said they were looking into it.

Pune MP and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol in a post on X said though the action of suspension has been taken immediately, the police commissioner has also been instructed to launch a dedicated drive against narcotics and depute a separate manpower for it.

"All colleges, pubs, hotels and other suspicious places should be searched with strict action. Police have been instructed to go to the root to see how drugs are available in the city," he said.