Maharashtra: 25 passengers injured as bus rams into tree in Pune

As many as 25 passengers were injured after a state transport bus rammed into a tree while trying to avoid collision with a truck in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, the police said.

The accident took place at Sahajpur village near Yavat in Daund tehsil in Pune when the bus was on way from Pandharpur in Solapur district to Mumbai, the officials said.

"A truck suddenly stopped on the way and in a bid to avoid a collision, the bus veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree," Yavat police station's inspector Narayan Deshmukh said, according to the PTI.

After receiving information about the incident the local police rushed to the spot.

"At least 25 passengers were injured. Three-four persons suffered critical injuries," the official said.

The injured persons were admitted to a private hospital in Loni Kalbhor for treatment, the police said.

Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali

Meanwhile in an another incident in Mumbai, a learner driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake on Friday leading to a major accident. The car went out of control and struck a woman who was passing by, along with two other people, including a 16-year-old boy. In the chaos, the car ran over the woman's head, leading to her immediate death. The other two sustained injuries and were discharged after receiving primary treatment at the hospital.

According to an eyewitness, Parwashkumar Baral (36), who is also a victim, the incident unfolded rapidly. Baral, a resident of Bihari Tekdri Poisar, was heading towards Kandivali to buy plumbing materials when he heard a noise. Before he could react, a white WagonR car struck him, causing him to fall. He then witnessed the same car hitting a boy around 16 years old before coming to a stop. Turning around, Baral saw an elderly woman lying on the road with blood coming from her head, realizing the car had run over her.

Two occupants of the car immediately rushed the woman to Shatabdi Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Baral, also injured, followed them to the hospital, where doctors declared the woman dead.

