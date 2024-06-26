Pune: Chandrakant Patil suggests 7 'dry' days to discuss rules for bars

He suggested the closure of pubs and bars in the city for about a week for citizens to come on one platform during this period to chalk out rules for these establishments

Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday suggested the closure of pubs and bars in the city for about a week. He said citizens should come on one platform during this period to chalk out rules for these establishments, according to PTI.

He was responding to questions about the Pune bar case on the sidelines of an event organised to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed every year on June 26.

Pubs and bars in the state's second-largest city came under the spotlight after a viral video, allegedly from Liquid Leisure Lounge, or L3, on Fergusson College Road. It showed some youths with a drug-like substance.

As per the PTI report, police said the bar was operating until 5 a.m. on Sunday, and liquor was being sold beyond the permissible time limit. Bars and pubs in Pune are allowed to remain open until 1.30 a.m.

The drug menace in Pune has increased and has become worrisome, but it won't be appropriate to portray the image that the entire city is ruined due to it, said Patil.

The administration should take strict measures as a preventive measure to curb this challenge, not after some incidents, the BJP leader said.

He remarked that if a vigilance squad is being formed to combat this threat, citizens should be included.

Patil sighed. "All Punekars should think of keeping the pubs and bars closed for at least three days or seven days, and everybody should come together on one platform and chalk out rules for the timings of these establishments," reported PTI.

He said 'clear dry days' for seven days should be observed and a rule book should be made besides putting in efforts towards its effective implementation, reported PTI.

"These establishments are not grocery shops, so keep them closed for seven days," he said.

According to the PTI report, Patil said his department of higher and technical education is exploring whether an additional counselor's post can be created in every college to provide 'right guidance' to students.

The assembly session of the Maharashtra legislature will start in Mumbai on June 27, and this 'hot' issue will be discussed there, he said.

Police have so far arrested 16 people in connection with the suspected drug use at L3, as reported by the PTI.

(with inputs from PTI)