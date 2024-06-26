Maharashtra: MVA boycotts CM's tea party on eve of Maharashtra monsoon session

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the government of failing to address issues of the masses.

Eknath Shinde. Pic/ File Photo

The Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition alliance on Wednesday boycotted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's tea party on the eve of the state legislature monsoon session, accusing the government of failing to address issues of the masses, reported PTI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar announced at a press conference in Mumbai, reported PTI.

The customary tea party, held ahead of every legislature session, was reportedly scheduled for Wednesday, later in the day.

As per the PTI report, during the monsoon session, from June 27 to July 12, that is being held in Mumbai, the ruling Mahayuti alliance on June 28 will present the state budget in both houses of the legislature.

The interim budget was reportedly tabled in February, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

This session of the Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai will be the last one before the state heads to assembly polls due in September–October.

Meanwhile, in the national development, a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and MP from Kota Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes, reported news agency PTI.

Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab announced the opposition, which had proposed Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes on the motion, reported PTI.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also joined and congratulated Birla. Rahul Gandhi greeted Birla and shook hands with the prime minister.

After that, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Rijiju escorted Birla to the chair where Mahtab welcomed him, saying, "It is your chair; please occupy it," reported PTI.

"It is a matter of honor that you have been elected to this chair for the second time," the prime minister said, according to PTI.

"I congratulate you on behalf of entire House and look forward to your guidance for next five years," he said, reported PTI.

In his address, PM Modi said Birla's work as a parliamentarian should be an inspiration for new Lok Sabha members, reported PTI.

After the INDIA bloc fielded K Suresh as its candidate, the appointment of a Speaker became interesting as the Lok Sabha Speaker election was held for the first time in decades.

(with inputs from PTI)