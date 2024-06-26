Lok Sabha Speaker election: Om Birla elected speaker of LS

Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the announcement after the opposition, which had proposed Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes to the motion

Pic/PTI

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and MP from Kota Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes, reported news agency PTI.

Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the announcement after the opposition, which had proposed Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes to the motion, reported PTI.

"I announce Om Birla elected as the speaker," Mahtab said, reported PTI.

Soon after, PM Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju went to Birla's seat in the front row of the treasury benches to escort him to the chair.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also joined them. Rahul Gandhi greeted Birla and shook hands with the prime minister.

After that, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Rijiju escorted Birla to the chair where Mahtab welcomed him saying, "It is your chair, please occupy," reported PTI.

"It is a matter of honour that you have been elected to this chair for second time," the prime minister said, reported PTI.

"I congratulate you on behalf of entire House and look forward to your guidance for next five years," he said, reported PTI.

In his address, PM Modi said Birla's work as a parliamentarian should be an inspiration for new Lok Sabha members, reported PTI.

"Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy," the prime minister said, reported PTI.

After the INDIA bloc fielded K Suresh as its candidate, the appointment of Speaker became interesting as the Lok Sabha Speaker election was held for the first time in decades.

Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker are elected through consensus between the ruling party and the Opposition.

The Lok Sabha Speaker election contest between BJP's Om Birla, a three-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan, and Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term parliamentarian from Kerala's Mavelikara came after the NDA refused to accept the opposition INDIA bloc's demand that the Deputy Speaker's position be left for the Opposition in exchange for its support to the NDA nominee.

The NDA, which commands 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, was able to demonstrate its clear majority to ensure that Om Birla returns to the chair he held in the 17th Lok Sabha.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on June 24 and will conclude on July 3. The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3. On June 27, President Murmu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.

(With from PTI and ANI)