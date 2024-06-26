Pune Municipal Corporation continues its crackdown on illegal structures at pubs and bars

The action comes in the wake of alleged consumption of drugs at a local bar, the officials said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Maharashtra continued its crackdown on unauthorised structures at pubs and bars in the city for the second day on Wednesday, officials said, reported the PTI.

The action comes in the wake of alleged consumption of drugs at a local bar, the officials said.

According to the PTI, as part of the action, the officials of the PMC's building department demolished illegal structures of some prominent bars, including Eskobar and FML Resto Bar in Baner during the day, they said, the news agency reported.

Following timing-related violations at Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar on Pune's Fergusson College Road and alleged drug use at the establishment, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had instructed to run a bulldozer on the unauthorised structures linked to the narcotic substance.

Accordingly, the PMC has been taking action against the unauthorised structures of bars and pubs.

"Today, while carrying out a drive in Baner area, we razed unauthorised structures at Eskobar in Baner. The bar was seized by the state excise department following some violations. Since there were some violations related to the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, we demolished its illegal structures measuring 10,000 square metres," a PMC official said, as per the PTI.

Similar action was taken against the FML Resto Bar, he said, reported the PTI.

"So far since morning, we have demolished illegal structures built on around 25,000 square metres of area," he said.

The Pune civic body on Tuesday demolished an "unauthorised" structure inside the L3 bar while police filed a case against its owners, a day after the Maharashtra government ordered a crackdown on buildings flouting rules in the city.

According to a press release issued by the PMC, a 125 square metres of unauthorised structure inside L3 bar on Fergusson College Road was razed as part of its drive against more than 20 establishments, including pubs, restaurants and eateries, in the city for violating norms.

The Pune Police in Maharashtra have held two men, who were seen with a drug-like substance in a video captured at the bar that went viral. Their arrest has taken the count of those arrested in the case to 16.

According to the police, the bar remained open till 5 am on Sunday and liquor was served beyond the permissible time. Bars and pubs in Pune are allowed to remain open till 1.30 am.

(with PTI inputs)