Breaking News
Fixed! Leaks, jams and snags on Western Railway AC locals
BMC’s anti-hawker drive: A temporary fix or is there a long-term solution
Mumbai: Checkpoints to protect eco-sensitive zones
Mumbai: Cop, commuters overpower man who stabs wife
Pune executive held for strangling Mumbra lover
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh 4 killed in car accident in Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh: 4 killed in car accident in Moradabad

Updated on: 04 July,2024 07:15 PM IST  |  Moradabad (UP)
PTI |

Top

Ashraf Ali's wife and two other occupants were injured and have been admitted to hospital

Uttar Pradesh: 4 killed in car accident in Moradabad

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: 4 killed in car accident in Moradabad
x
00:00

Four persons, including a man and his two sons, were killed and three others were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a bus on Thursday, police said.


Superintendent of Police (City) Akhilesh Bhadauria said, "A car carrying seven persons, including the driver, lost control and collided with another vehicle before crossing over to the opposite lane where it was hit by a bus on Thursday." Ashraf Ali (60), his wife Zaitoon Begum and their sons Khappe Ali (40), Arif alias Mehboob Ali (38), Intekaf Ali (30), Asif Ali (20) and the car driver Ehsan Ali (30) along with two other family members were travelling in the vehicle. All the occupants were residents of Mukarampur of Swar Kotwali area in the Rampur district where they were returning from Delhi.


"Ashraf Ali and his sons Khappe Ali and Arif alias Mehboob Ali were killed on the spot while the car driver Ehsan Ali succumbed at the hospital," said the officer.


Ashraf Ali's wife and two other occupants were injured and have been admitted to hospital.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Uttar Pradesh india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK