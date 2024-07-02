Uttar Pradesh: Two brothers killed after house wall collapses in Bahraich

The victims' family will be given due financial assistance, said an administration official

Two brothers lost their lives when the wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rains at a village in Payagpur area in Uttar Pradesh, police on Tuesday said, reported the PTI.

Vishram (16) and Aman (10) were killed when the wall of a house collapsed at around 5 am in Parsoli Trikoli village, they said.

Payagpur SHO Karunakar Pandey said the two bodies were taken out from the debris and sent for post-mortem.

The victims' family will be given due financial assistance, said an administration official.

45-year-old man dies after tree falls in Mumbai's Worli

A 45-year-old man was died after a tree fell on him in Worli area of central Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The man was critically injured in the incident and was shifted to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment, an official said.

The civic body said that a tree on the roadside fell in Jambori Maidan Lane, near BDD Chawl No. 89 in Worli, leaving one person critically injured.

Following the incident the civic official and the officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot.

"The incident was reported to the BMC at around 1 pm, the investigations revealed that the tree had fallen in Worli at around 9:30 am on Monday. A tree on the side of the road fell at the chowk near BDD Chawl No. 89," an official said.

Following the incident, emergency services including the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation.

The officials said that the man injured in the incident was identified as Amit Jagtap and was immediately shifted to the Global Hospital. He was undergoing treatment.

"He died at around 5:37 pm while undergoing treatment," an official said.

Mumbai witnessed 24 incidents of tree or branch fall, four of short circuit and two of wall collapse incidents on Friday

Meanwhile, Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday, which led to some tree fall incidents, traffic snarls and delay in suburban train operations.

The city witnessed 24 incidents of tree or branch fall, four of short circuit and two of wall collapse, but there is no report of any injury to anyone, an update from the civic disaster management department said, as per the PTI.

There were no reports of major waterlogging, though local trains on the Central Railway network were running late by 10-20 minutes on Friday morning and those operated by Western Railway also faced some delays, the official said, reported the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)