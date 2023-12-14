Maharashtra: Police arrest man for abetting suicide of married woman in Bhiwandi

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman in Bhiwandi

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman in Bhiwandi, an official said.

Ganesh Yemulwar was held on Wednesday on the complaint of the 28-year-old victim's father, the Bhiwandi Town police station official said.

"As per the complaint, Yemulwar used to harass the woman, which resulted in her ending her life in her marital home in Kamatghar on Wednesday," he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai police on Thursday arrested six persons allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 6 crore, an official said.

Senior Inspector Neeraj Chowdhari told newswire PTI that acting on a tip off, the Anti Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai police apprehended one person on December 3 from Shirdon village along the Mumbai-Goa highway.

"We seized 61.09 grams of drugs worth Rs 6.10 lakh. Based on his interrogation, we arrested three persons from Badlapur and Khalapur. We also searched a factory and a farm house in Dekhu and Umbare in Khalapur," he said.

"Mephedrone was being manufactured at the two places. We seized 5.3 kg mephedrone worth Rs 5.39 crore and 330 litres of chemicals worth Rs 45 lakh," he said, adding two more persons were held in the case.

The official identified the six as Sadab Sayeed Sayyed, Sohel Munnawar Ali Lambe, Vazhul Vafa Chowdhari, Saifulla Shaikh, Mohsin Ansari and Siddha Pal.

"They were manufacturing drugs for new year parties. Vazhul has spent 16 years in jail in an earlier DRI case. Saifulla Shaikh is also a history sheeter," the official said.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered at Panvel Town police station, he added.

In another news, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers from the Ghatkopar area and recovered MD drugs worth Rs 30 lakh on Wednesday. The drugs were seized by the Worli unit of ANC.

"Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 30 lakhs from Ghatkopar area. The police registered a case against both of them under the NDPS Act and presented them in court, where the court sent them to police custody till December 14. Further investigation underway," Mumbai Crime Branch police said.

According to Mumbai police, the Worli Unit of Anti Narcotics Cell was patrolling near Ghatkopar station, when two persons were seen moving suspiciously. When the police searched both of them, MD drugs were recovered from them. Its price is Rs 30 lakh in the international market.

The police registered a case against both of them under the NDPS Act and presented them in court. The court sent them to police custody till December 14.

The police are conducting an investigation. (With inputs from agencies)