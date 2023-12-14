Thane: Five held for murder of 16-year-old boy

Yogesh Ravi Sharma went missing from his house on November 25

The Bhiwandi police in the district has arrested five persons in connection with the brutal murder of a 16-year-old boy, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Yogesh Ravi Sharma went missing from his house on November 25, reported PTI.

Probe revealed that he was murdered over an old dispute and his body buried at Retibunder Kahler, said an official of Narpoli police station, reported PTI.

Ayush Jha (19), Manoj Tope (19), Aniket Kharat (23), Shivaji Mane (23) and Santosh Tatipamul (21) were arrested while search was on for some other accused, he said, reported PTI.

In another case, thane police has arrested six more persons including alleged assailants in the murder case of a real estate agent, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The new arrests were made on Tuesday. With this, the number of persons arrested in the case rose to eight, said senior inspector Vikas Ghodke of Wagle Estate police station, reported PTI.

The accused had allegedly received 'supari' (contract) of Rs 7 lakh to kill Satish Patil, the deceased, from Bhushan Patil over a financial dispute involving Rs 4 crore, he said, reported PTI.

Haresh Pabale, Sourav Athawale and Rahul Tekale allegedly accepted the contract to kill Satish and attacked him with sharp weapons in his car in Ovala area of Thane on Saturday evening, inspector Ghodke said, reported PTI.

The three other accused held on Tuesday were identified as Pankaj Thakkar, Akshay Shinde and Arvind Bodke who were allegedly part of the conspiracy, reported PTI.

Bhushan Patil and another person were arrested earlier this week. Further probe was on, the police official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)