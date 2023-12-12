Thane: Man arrested for allegedly strangling estranged wife to death

Authorities in the Kalyan subdivision of Maharashtra have arrested a man who is believed to have killed his estranged wife, Jyoti.

According to the report, after the incident, the accused, Bhupendra Giri, was taken into custody. Reportedly, the deceased woman had been living apart from her husband for several months.

Authorities are presently looking into the motive for the murder, which is said to have happened at Trupti Lodge in Kalyan.

According to the ANI report, Jyoti was strangled by Giri before she fled the scene. After that, police established two teams to find and detain Giri, who was eventually caught in Osamanabad (officially called Dharashiv), as stated in a statement made by an officer on Tuesday.

"The accused husband, Bhupendra Giri, allegedly took Jyoti to Trupti Lodge in Kalyan where he strangled her to death before fleeing the spot. Two teams were put together to apprehend the accused and he was eventually arrested by Mahatma Phule police from Osamanabad (officially known as Dharashiv)," an officer told news agency ANI.

After Giri was brought before the court, they placed him under police custody with a deadline of December 16. Authorities are still looking for more information as part of their ongoing investigations into the incident.

A man in the Nashik district of Maharashtra killed his 34-year-old brother over a property dispute on Monday, reported PTI. According to te report, the police claimed that the man was killed by his younger brother after they got into a fight over property.

The deceased, identified as Mayank Jadhav, was allegedly attacked and killed by his brother Akash (32) in their home in Samarth Ramdas Swami Nagar in Nashik district.

The police told PTI that the accused wanted to sell an ancestral property but the deceased was against it. The brothers had been having frequent fight over the issue and their latest quarrel on Monday escalated resulting in the older brother's death on the spot after being attacked by a sharp weapon.

The cops said that the accused had been taken into custody and that they are in the process of registering a case.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court refused to commute Chintan Upadhyay's life sentence and grant him bail. According to the PTI, artist Chintan Upadhyay was found guilty of aiding and abetting the murder of his estranged wife Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani in December 2015. He moved HC in October to overturn a sessions court decision that found him guilty and sentenced him to life in prison.

With agency inputs

