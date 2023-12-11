Maharashtra: Man kills 34-year-old brother over property dispute in Nashik

A man allegedly killed his 34-year-old brother in Nashik district of Maharashtra reportedly over a property dispute, the police said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

A man allegedly killed his 34-year-old brother in Nashik district of Maharashtra reportedly over a property dispute, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The man was allegedly attacked and killed by his younger brother in a dispute over property in Nashik, the police said, as per the PTI.

The deceased was identified as Mayank Chandrakant Jadhav who was allegedly attacked and killed by his brother Akash Jadhav (32) at their house in Samarth Ramdas Swami Nagar in the Upnagar area of Nashik district in the morning, an official said, according to the news agency.

According to the police, the accused wanted to sell an ancestral property, but the victim was against it. The brothers argued frequently on the issue, he said.

The quarrel escalated in the early hours of the day, following which the accused attacked his brother with a sharp weapon and killed him on the spot, the police official said.

The accused has been taken into custody, and the police are in the process of registering a case, he added.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Monday refused to suspend the life sentence and grant bail to artist Chintan Upadhyay, convicted for abetting and conspiring to kill his estranged wife Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani in December 2015, according to the PTI.

Chintan Upadhyay had moved the high court in October challenging a sessions court order convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment, as per the PTI.

Upadhyay in his appeal said that the trial court had erred in its judgement, which lacks proper and cogent evidence and reasoning to convict him.

Pending hearing on his appeal, Upadhyay had urged the HC to suspend his sentence and release him on bail.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Gauri Godse on Monday rejected Upadhyay's application.

The HC will hear Upadhyay's appeal against the conviction order in due course.

Hema and her lawyer Haresh Bhambhani were killed on December 11, 2015, and the bodies were stuffed into cardboard boxes and thrown into a ditch in Kandivali area of Mumbai.

Additional sessions judge S Y Bhosale of the Dindoshi court on October 5 held Chintan guilty of abetting and conspiring to kill his wife.

(with PTI inputs)





