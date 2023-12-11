Breaking News
Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Man kills 34 year old brother over property dispute in Nashik

Maharashtra: Man kills 34-year-old brother over property dispute in Nashik

Updated on: 11 December,2023 08:13 PM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A man allegedly killed his 34-year-old brother in Nashik district of Maharashtra reportedly over a property dispute, the police said

Maharashtra: Man kills 34-year-old brother over property dispute in Nashik

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Man kills 34-year-old brother over property dispute in Nashik
x
00:00

A man allegedly killed his 34-year-old brother in Nashik district of Maharashtra reportedly over a property dispute, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.


The man was allegedly attacked and killed by his younger brother in a dispute over property in Nashik, the police said, as per the PTI.


The deceased was identified as Mayank Chandrakant Jadhav who was allegedly attacked and killed by his brother Akash Jadhav (32) at their house in Samarth Ramdas Swami Nagar in the Upnagar area of Nashik district in the morning, an official said, according to the news agency.


According to the police, the accused wanted to sell an ancestral property, but the victim was against it. The brothers argued frequently on the issue, he said.

The quarrel escalated in the early hours of the day, following which the accused attacked his brother with a sharp weapon and killed him on the spot, the police official said.

The accused has been taken into custody, and the police are in the process of registering a case, he added.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Monday refused to suspend the life sentence and grant bail to artist Chintan Upadhyay, convicted for abetting and conspiring to kill his estranged wife Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani in December 2015, according to the PTI.

Chintan Upadhyay had moved the high court in October challenging a sessions court order convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment, as per the PTI.

Upadhyay in his appeal said that the trial court had erred in its judgement, which lacks proper and cogent evidence and reasoning to convict him.
Pending hearing on his appeal, Upadhyay had urged the HC to suspend his sentence and release him on bail.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Gauri Godse on Monday rejected Upadhyay's application.

The HC will hear Upadhyay's appeal against the conviction order in due course.

Hema and her lawyer Haresh Bhambhani were killed on December 11, 2015, and the bodies were stuffed into cardboard boxes and thrown into a ditch in Kandivali area of Mumbai.

Additional sessions judge S Y Bhosale of the Dindoshi court on October 5 held Chintan guilty of abetting and conspiring to kill his wife.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
maharashtra Crime News nashik India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK