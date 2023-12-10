Maharashtra: ST bus gutted in fire in Nashik, all passengers alight safely

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was gutted in a fire on Sunday in Nashik, though no one was hurt in the incident

MSRTC bus was gutted in a fire on Sunday in Nashik The Shivshahi` bus was on its way from Nashik to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar It caught fire at around 2:15 pm in Takli Phata near Chandori in Niphad taluka

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was gutted in a fire on Sunday in Nashik district of Maharashtra, though no one was hurt in the incident, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The Shivshahi' bus was on its way from Nashik to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) in Maharashtra. It caught fire at around 2:15 pm in Takli Phata near Chandori in Niphad taluka, he said, according to the PTI.

"The driver noticed smoke from the engine and along with the conductor managed to get all passengers to alight safely in time. The fire, however, spread and soon gutted the bus, leaving just the mangled steel skeleton of the vehicle," the official said, as per the PTI.

"Fire brigade and disaster management cell personnel took part in the dousing operations along with residents of the vicinity. Traffic on the Nashik-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar state highway was affected for some time," he added.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the Saikheda police station official added.

Meanwhile, in November, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) had banned its drivers from using mobile phones while driving buses and warned of action, including suspension from service, against violators, an official said, reported the PTI.

In a circular issued during the day, the state-run entity said the ban covers drivers of buses of its fleet as well as those leased from private operators, and includes use of headphones and Bluetooth devices, as per the PTI.

The drivers have been asked to deposit their mobile phones with conductors or to keep them away in a bag in case of buses without conductors, the circular said.

The MSRTC directed its flying squads as well as teams from the security and vigilance departments to ensure the order is followed strictly and to submit reports to higher authorities about violations on the part of drivers, according to the PTI.

Issuing a release later in the day, the MSRTC said mobile phone usage to listen to songs, watching videos etc while operating buses was a dangerous act that disturbs concentration of drivers and spreads a sense of insecurity in the minds of passengers.

The release said the transporter had received numerous complaints against drivers from passengers and public representatives, with many of them airing their apprehensions on social media.

Officials have been asked to place drivers under suspension for violating the orders issued in the circular, the release added.

MSRTC has a fleet of 15,000 buses and ferries 60 lakh passengers every day.

(with PTI inputs)

